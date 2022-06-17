14,013 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $46.21. 37,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

