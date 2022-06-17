1,456 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Doman Group LLC

Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 423,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $70,577,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 154,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,816,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. 175,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,700. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

