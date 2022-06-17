14,581 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 1.0% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,542,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after buying an additional 417,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,073. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 207.96, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

