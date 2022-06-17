148,925 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Latigo Investments LLC

Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,717,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Latigo Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,039,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 74,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,815,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

