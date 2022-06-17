15,214 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $4.95 on Friday, hitting $77.12. 51,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,200.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $318,345.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,509.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock valued at $9,225,134. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

