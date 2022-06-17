15,846 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after buying an additional 144,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.36. 389,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

