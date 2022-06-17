15,959 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,959 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $85.79 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

