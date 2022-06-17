16,190 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. 39,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,584. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $186.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

