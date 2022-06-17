16,311 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Doman Group LLC

Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,239,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $50.93. 82,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,382. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80.
TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
