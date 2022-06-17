1,700 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,744,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.12 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $168.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.