171,057 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 171,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 1.8% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.20% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,240 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after acquiring an additional 703,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 630,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,065. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94.

