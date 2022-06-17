1,822 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,980,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average of $148.45.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

