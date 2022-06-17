18,234 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,234 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 775.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,521 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €3.50 ($3.65) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.20 ($4.38) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.21) price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

