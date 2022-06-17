18,476 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after buying an additional 2,808,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,411,000 after purchasing an additional 508,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.00 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

