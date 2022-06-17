19,259 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 109,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,349,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

