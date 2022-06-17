1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Nancy Hood Sells 3,180 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 3,180 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $18,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $303,973.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DIBS opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

DIBS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

