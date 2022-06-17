1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Sells $52,498.12 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $52,498.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 291,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIBS shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 825,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514,489 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

