20,571 Shares in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Acquired by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,193. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

