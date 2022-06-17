20,940 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,842,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after buying an additional 786,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.57. 172,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,119. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.15.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,916 shares of company stock worth $6,859,921 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

