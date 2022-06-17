21,600 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 86.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 210,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 107.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 66,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34,519 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CSX by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 143,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,842.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

