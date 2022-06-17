2,207 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $273.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.73 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

