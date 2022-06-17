2,245 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,783,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $5,641,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,304. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

