23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Receives 8.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 8.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its position in 23andMe by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 1,423,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 293,450 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 340.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ME stock opened at 2.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.45. 23andMe has a fifty-two week low of 2.12 and a fifty-two week high of 13.68.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.03. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 79.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of 100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 102.79 million. 23andMe’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

23andMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.