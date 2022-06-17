2,400 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,490.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $88.89. 36,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

