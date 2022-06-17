241,130 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 241,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. City Holding Co. owned 1.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $10,445,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:PJAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.44. 12,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,068. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.

