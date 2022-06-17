24,716 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by American Trust

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,595,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Truist Financial by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,187,000 after purchasing an additional 915,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Truist Financial by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 864,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.45. 253,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

