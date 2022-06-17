2,544 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 72,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 40,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

