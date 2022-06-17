2,602 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,018. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $371.59 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $438.81 and its 200 day moving average is $451.48.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.42.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.