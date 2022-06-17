27,640 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a market cap of $384.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

