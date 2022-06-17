2,784 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

