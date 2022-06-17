2,834 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,834 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castellan Group bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.96. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $330.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.