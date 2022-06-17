32,364 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

