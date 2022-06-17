34,277 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.0% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,504,000. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,342 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

