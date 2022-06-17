3,480 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,299,000. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,767,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 373.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 698,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 534,792 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,037,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 509,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.65. 78,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,818. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

