373 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after acquiring an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after acquiring an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

