37,527,894 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,527,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,027,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $58.99 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

