4,015 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.90. 208,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.27. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.39 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

