40,247 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after purchasing an additional 242,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,846,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,030,000 after purchasing an additional 633,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,653,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

