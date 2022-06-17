40,897 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.2% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,736,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,065,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,245. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.