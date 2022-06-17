425 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $241,021,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $3.76 on Friday, reaching $406.33. The company had a trading volume of 162,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,730. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.44 and its 200 day moving average is $478.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.07 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

