439,336 Shares in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 439,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.58% of PepperLime Health Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEPL remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.00.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

