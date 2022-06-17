4,454 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.53. 13,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,901. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.99.

