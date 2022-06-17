4,486 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.