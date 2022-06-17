452,010 Shares in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU) Purchased by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 452,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000.

NASDAQ OLITU remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,587. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

