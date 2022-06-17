470,033 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Acquired by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,000. uniQure comprises about 1.6% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 1.01% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 36.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter worth $3,036,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $654.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

