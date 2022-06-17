5,062,588 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,062,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,930,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

