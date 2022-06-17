5,062,588 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,062,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,930,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,507,000 after acquiring an additional 984,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 44.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after acquiring an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.