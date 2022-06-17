5,479 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.50. The stock had a trading volume of 975,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.57 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.