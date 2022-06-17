5,556 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Bought by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $181,634,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 347,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,145,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

