5,777 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE ABBV opened at $139.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.48. The stock has a market cap of $245.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

